Now is the time for the Tories to be wooing under 35s – so why aren’t they doing it?

There is nothing for people in my age group; only falling standards of living and an increasing feeling of utter powerlessness, writes Marie Le Conte

Tuesday 15 February 2022 12:02
<p>My monthly budget is shrinking faster than ice cream in the sun, since my energy bills are about to turn baths and heating into a luxury</p>

“‘Education not indoctrination’ Nadhim Zahawi tells schools to root out activist teachers ‘brainwashing’ children”, screamed MailOnline on Sunday. “’BRAINWASHING’ Schools must stop teaching activist propaganda, warns education secretary” was in The Sun the day before.

This particular round concerned reports of schools telling kids to write letters to their local Labour MP criticising Boris Johnson, but stories like these have come and gone for many years.

When it isn’t commie teachers telling their pupils to hate the Conservatives at an impressionable age, it’s commie university lecturers forcing their students to go “woke” before they enter the job market.

Comments

