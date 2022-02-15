“‘Education not indoctrination’ Nadhim Zahawi tells schools to root out activist teachers ‘brainwashing’ children”, screamed MailOnline on Sunday. “’BRAINWASHING’ Schools must stop teaching activist propaganda, warns education secretary” was in The Sun the day before.

This particular round concerned reports of schools telling kids to write letters to their local Labour MP criticising Boris Johnson, but stories like these have come and gone for many years.

When it isn’t commie teachers telling their pupils to hate the Conservatives at an impressionable age, it’s commie university lecturers forcing their students to go “woke” before they enter the job market.