Standing in the police station in Bengaluru, I listened to the senior police officer berate my mother for raising a rebel who refuses to stay silent. He had plenty of advice on how mothers should raise daughters to follow the system.

After he was done, he shifted focus to me and began to compare me to Vijay Mallya, the liquor baron of India who fled the country to escape INR 9000 crores worth of debts. I internally marvelled at how he could compare a billionaire to a climate justice activist. He implied that I was applying for a passport because I too wanted to flee, failing to acknowledge that getting a passport and leaving the country are two very different things.

I never dreamed of leaving India, let alone fleeing the country. This was simply because the zeros at the end of the price of the plane ticket were more zeros than my family made in six months. Even if money wasn’t an issue, I wanted to stay in my country.