The fascination of ‘what ifs’: Could the last election have turned out differently?

Jeremy Corbyn thought about standing down as Labour leader, but was persuaded by Seumas Milne, his adviser, to stay for the good of the cause. At least, that is what I was told in early 2019. I wasn’t sure it was true, because Corbyn had always struck me as stubborn and driven by his sense of mission.

But now Philip Cowley, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, has written a compelling account of why it might have been true. He has written a chapter in the latest book of counterfactual histories, compiled by Duncan Brack and Iain Dale, which was published this week – and asks whether Labour could have avoided the thrashing of the 2019 election if Corbyn had stood down beforehand.

Cowley sets out a more compelling argument than I recognised at the time for Corbyn to have quit. Above all, it would have been the best hope of ensuring a Corbynite successor. Given that Labour and Corbyn became increasingly unpopular after the unexpectedly good result in the 2017 election, it was likely that the party would not do so well in the next election. That would mean the party would probably turn to a non-Corbynite as the next leader.