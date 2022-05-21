I have never witnessed a sustained period of economic growth in my adult life. What does this mean? It means a substantial lack of savings (read: close to zero) and holding very little hope of retiring before I am 80. Oh, and I’ll probably never own a house.

Don’t weep for me, I’m still what passes for comfortable these days. But having come of age during the recession following the 2008 financial crash, I am now about to turn 30 and I am facing my second economic crisis – a cost of living crisis.

Back then, I had no idea what Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac was and the crisis didn’t mean anything to me. It was just something on the news – until my dad was around the house a lot more often, waking up late and working only a few hours a day. It meant something to me when he began looking for a second job.