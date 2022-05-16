I never thought living through a period of sharp inflation would feel so physical. I have been back in Britain for just over two weeks and, each time I check my account, a little cartoon appears in my head.

I am standing there, like a Disney character, minding my own business, but someone wicked has dipped all the coins I own in oil and they keep falling out of my pocket. I try to go through life, tend to my cartoon business, but the coins keep falling onto the pavement, no matter what I do.

It is a scene I picture every other day because that is how often I am now checking my account. It did not used to be the case, even a few months ago. I make a very decent living and am usually lucky enough to be able to only occasionally glance at my banking app, just to make sure I am not overspending wildly. It wasn’t always the case; my first five or so years in London were spent being thoroughly skint, and I am no stranger to crossing my fingers while trying to withdraw a tenner from an ATM.