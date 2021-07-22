Empty supermarket shelves, warnings against panic buying, the hunt for staff – suddenly we seem to be heading back to the chaos of those early days of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, but without the lockdown.

Just at the moment when we expected to be back to some sort of normality, the combination of rising infections and the “pingdemic” of notifications to self-isolate has disrupted the entire economy.

When all this is history we will doubtless ponder the wisdom of a track and trace system users might end with users wanting to switch it off, and indeed the self-isolation rules. But right now labour shortages cast a cloud over the recovery. People may want to get out to a restaurant, but if the place is closed because of a Covid ping, they can’t do so.