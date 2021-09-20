Over the past few weeks, dramatic events around the world have unfolded amid an already worsening public health emergency. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, a powerful earthquake flattened parts of Haiti and a major report warned that temperatures are likely to rise by 1.5C. Our world is in a state of crisis.

These grim realities are wreaking havoc on the wellbeing of people in all parts of the world, particularly young people who are feeling a sense of anxiety due to the predictions for their futures and our planet.

The political, climate and health news coverage from around the world is a barrage of seemingly relentless and almost apocalyptic reports of human suffering. Yet, many young people have been obliged or have chosen to devote their precious time and youthful energy to help fight the spread of the virus, stand up for human rights and provide leadership in the climate movement.