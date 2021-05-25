The economic scars post-Covid will run deeper – and last longer – than you may think

L

ast year was a great year for US investors, but a pretty iffy one for UK ones – unless they had the foresight to buy American stuff. But what now?

How will the fiscal and monetary boost unwind? And how deep are the long-term scars of the world economy post Covid-19? Global markets have had a bumpy few weeks so if ever there were a time for trying to take a really long view of investment it must be now.

A really long view? How about a century or so? For the past 66 years the Equity Gilt Study has looked at UK investment returns going back to 1899 and US ones to 1925. It was started by London stockbrokers de Zoete & Bevan and carried on by Barclays after it took them over after the “Big Bang” reforms of the 1980s. it has two key messages for investors. One is that over a long period equities will give better returns that bonds or cash. The other is that the key to getting high returns is reinvesting dividends. That way you beat inflation by a decent margin.