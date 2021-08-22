Our homes are too small. One of the lasting changes to our lifestyle as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic will be that we will value space more.

This is not simply a question of people working more from home and hence needing a home office, though that is certainly part of it. Nor is it just that if you are going to have more home-based leisure time, that base has to be nicer. It is something wider.

For many people there has been a rethinking of how we spend our leisure time, the importance of home in our lives, the value of having a garden – a whole string of changes, some subtle, some radical, in how our post-pandemic world will be different from our pre-pandemic one.