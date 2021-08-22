Covid lockdowns have made us value space more – particularly in our homes
While we are doing the best with what we’ve got, the challenge is to build better in the future, writes Hamish McRae
Our homes are too small. One of the lasting changes to our lifestyle as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic will be that we will value space more.
This is not simply a question of people working more from home and hence needing a home office, though that is certainly part of it. Nor is it just that if you are going to have more home-based leisure time, that base has to be nicer. It is something wider.
For many people there has been a rethinking of how we spend our leisure time, the importance of home in our lives, the value of having a garden – a whole string of changes, some subtle, some radical, in how our post-pandemic world will be different from our pre-pandemic one.
