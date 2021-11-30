I really didn’t want to write about this, you know. I sat down at my desk and I was getting ready to ask some – I hope – interesting and incisive questions about the current state of the Conservative Party. I had a bit of gossip and some insights to share, and I was looking forward to doing my job, which is covering British politics.

Instead, it is 2021 and I am an immigrant, and yet again I have to drop everything to remind everyone of the fact that I exist.

Of course, I realise that it’s not really anyone’s fault that the novel coronavirus decided to mutate; there isn’t much any of us can do about that. In fact, when it was announced at the press conference last week that all arrivals to Britain would now have to self-isolate until receiving the results of a PCR test, I said nothing. Yes, it means I will be going home to France for Christmas and my birthday, until 30 December, then taking a test at the airport and praying to any gods available that the results arrive in time for New Year’s Eve. But that is fine.