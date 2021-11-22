I’ve been too afraid to go out without my Covid booster jab

November has been a weird one for me. As a 61-year-old AstraZeneca double-jabbed Covid-phobic, I’ve been increasingly aware of my waning immunity. Some stats report the efficacy drop of AstraZeneca to around 45 per cent – which I found extremely worrying.

I’m travelling a great deal at the moment, and the gigs I’m performing are those I’ve been waiting over a year to do. Cancelling would be a nightmare. So, for the past few weeks, I’ve been playing it very safe again and my social life has dwindled to non-existent. I’m living half a life, I would occasionally think, patting my pockets for masks and hand gel.

Then I got my booster appointment, and it felt like someone had taken their foot off the top of my head.