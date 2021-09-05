There is set to be a new global standard to combat Covid-19 in the form of vaccine passports.

It will take a couple of years for vaccination to become universal, and there will be resistance for all sorts of reasons. But this is the way all developed countries are moving, and they will be joined by emerging nations when vaccines become more widely available.

If this seems sweeping, look at what is already happening. In the UK, it looks as though evidence of vaccination will become compulsory for attending large indoor gatherings, including nightclubs. There will be a vote this week in Scotland on similar plans.