The bears are growling, and the crypto-bears growling loudest of all. They have been rampaging across the financial markets, giving US equities the worst start to the year since 2008. There are probably more declines to come.

Bloomberg reports that strategists including Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley, and Robert Buckland at Citigroup Inc. expect stocks to fall further. We will learn more this week, but there is no doubt about the severity of the falls so far – and what is most striking here is that the newer and more fashionable the asset, the greater the decline.

Take cryptocurrencies. The headlines last week were dominated by the collapse of terra luna, as we reported here. But even the most established of the cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, was trading over the weekend below $30,000, down 37 per cent on the year so far.