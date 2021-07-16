Why does the US have such a blind spot over Cuba?

The pandemic that has encircled the globe over the past 18 months has had many unforeseen consequences, with many more doubtless to come. But one of the least foreseen was surely the recent outbreak of political protest in Cuba.

Not only have Cubans shown almost superhuman forbearance over more than half a century of accumulating deprivations, but their health service has long been seen as a model for less developed countries in terms of its universal access and expertise. Cubans, it might have seemed, were thus almost uniquely prepared to weather the pandemic storm. And that is how it may yet turn out.

Add the standard response of a repressive and threatened regime – locking people up, banning public assemblies, blocking communications – and the current beleaguered system in Cuba may yet have some time to run. Then again it may not.