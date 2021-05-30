Are the UK’s “culture wars” real, imagined, exaggerated or manufactured? This is becoming one of the key questions of our times, but, as with so much else in culture war debates, you can always find evidence to support your preferred interpretation.

For example, our new study shows that three quarters of the public think that the media often makes the country feel more divided than it really is. Nearly half agree that politicians invent or exaggerate culture wars as a political tactic, and only one in ten actively disagree with this.

More generally, few people have very strong feelings on many of the cultural issues at the heart of prominent debates. For example, only one in ten or fewer people strongly agree or strongly disagree that UK culture is changing too fast, or that they’d like the UK to be the way it used to be.