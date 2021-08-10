David Cameron has ruined what reputation he had left

In the history of prime ministerial reputations, David Cameron has taken a surprising lead in the league table of those who have done themselves the most damage since leaving office. “David Cameron did not receive anything like the figures quoted by Panorama,” his spokesperson said yesterday, after the BBC suggested he had made £7m from Greensill before it went bankrupt. But the spokesperson was unwilling to provide the actual figure.

We know that he was paid a salary of £700,000 (it was a million US dollars); that he used the company’s private jet “a handful of times” to commute to his second home in Cornwall; and that he was probably granted shares in the company. If his spokesperson is suggesting that he failed to sell the shares before they became worthless, we would be interested to hear the details.

The precise amount hardly matters. It seems to me that Cameron’s unwillingness to disclose it tells us what we need to know: that it’s embarrassing. It is embarrassing because it was too much, and because it reflects poor judgement on his part. From what I have seen, Greensill’s “products” were nothing special: merely attempts to manage public-sector revenue streams more efficiently in return for skimming off a percentage. Whether they were actually more efficient, no doubt one of the inquiries into the business will be able to tell us. But they weren’t so much in the public interest that it was worth tying a former prime minister’s reputation to them.