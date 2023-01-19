Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are hobnobbing with billionaires in Davos, while Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are pursuing what they call the priorities of the British people in gritty northern towns. This role reversal suits both sides perfectly.

The World Economic Forum, focus of a thousand internet conspiracy theories about the puppet masters who really rule the globe, is a rich people’s talking shop, which is just the right image for today’s Labour. The party was only recently led by an anti-capitalist, anti-establishment politician who was a little too close to conspiracist thinking for comfort.

Starmer’s priority is to project the opposite image: respectability, reassurance, competence and no hint of spooking the markets. Not just the opposite of Jeremy Corbyn, but the opposite of the chaos of last year’s Conservative leadership too.