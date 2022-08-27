I declared bankruptcy almost three years ago and, once I got over the initial wave of guilt and shame one feels when they have to admit defeat – especially as something as basic as affording their existence – I can say that it was the best decision I could have made in my circumstance and that we don’t encourage this option enough to others struggling financially.

As of 2022, Americans currently have a combined credit card debt of 887 million dollars, with the average APR interest rate at 21.4 per cent. This effectively means that for every 5 dollars of debt a person has, they are likely accruing over a dollar of additional debt via interest. You can see how even a temporary absence of employment or a major medical event could cause a debt spiral that leaves little room for escape.

However, despite the ease with which one can acquire debt in our society, we also hesitate to educate or even present as an option the ability to declare bankruptcy if someone’s debt simply becomes too much of a stranglehold on their life. Business is supposed to be transactional by nature, so why do we cast emotions on the concept of personal bankruptcy?