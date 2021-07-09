How old were you when you first realised that shopping for a new swimming costume was a stressful event?

It’s the moment you leave behind those carefree sandcastle-building days of childhood, where pulling on a slip of brightly coloured Lycra was merely an inconvenience before you sploshed into the sea.

Probably for most of us it begins around puberty. We start to notice other people’s bodies. In real life. And in magazines. And begin to compare them to our own, usually with an unnecessarily critical eye.