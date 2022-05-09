It hasn’t taken long for drug use to be raised in the Depp v Heard trial. After all, celebrity and drug use is taken for granted sometimes; fame appearing to provide both the means and access to all manner of substances.

But the role of drugs in this trial is a much more sinister one. Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp went on drug binges, disappearing for days at a time and returning “drunk, high and angry”.

Depp himself admits having used strong opiates like Roxicodone, alcohol and cocaine, but insists that he has a healthier relationship with these substances than he had in the past. This is contested by Amber Heard as she believes his use of drugs was instrumental in the violence she suffered during their relationship.