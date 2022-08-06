Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I found out I was disabled at the age of 24 – and life has never been better

Learning who I am – an autistic, and therefore disabled, person – has been the most validating, freeing, and life-affirming realisation

Ellie Middleton
Saturday 06 August 2022 13:10
<p>I’m no longer questioning if I’m a bad person – I just know that my brain is wired differently</p>

I’m no longer questioning if I’m a bad person – I just know that my brain is wired differently

(Ellie Middleton)

At this moment, we know that the Earth is round. All the science that we learn, rules that we study, and laws that we understand are based on the knowledge that the Earth is round. But, not so long ago, we knew (or thought we knew) that the Earth was flat. So all the science that we learned, rules that we studied, and laws that we understood were based on the knowledge that the Earth was flat.

That shift – from understanding the Earth to be flat to understanding it to be round – is known as a paradigm shift: a fundamental change in approach or underlying assumptions. A new lens through which we are able to see the world.

I’ve recently had a paradigm shift of my very own: an autism diagnosis. I’ve always known that I was a bit different. I’ve always been a bit stubborn, I’ve always felt like I was in my own little bubble somehow, and I’ve never quite managed to fit in with the people around me.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in