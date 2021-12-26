The west is in love with sanctions. Problem is, they don’t work

Last week, the United States and the rest of the United Nations Security Council announced a relaxation of sanctions on Afghanistan. It was an attempt to smooth the flow of humanitarian aid into one of the world’s most benighted nations and curb the suffering of millions of people dependent on international help for food and medicine. Nearly 23 million Afghans face acute food insecurity and 8.7 million are on the verge of famine, according to the Red Cross.

The easing of sanctions was welcomed by relief organisations worried they would run afoul of international law by having dealings with the country’s new Taliban masters. “Without a clear humanitarian exception, UN sanctions will remain an obstacle to the major humanitarian scale-up that the Afghan people need right now,” read a statement by aid groups.

The sanctions were put in place to punish Afghan warlords and extremists. Instead they were very clearly hindering aid to ordinary people, worsening their plight. But it’s not just Afghanistan. In many of the countries subject to sanctions, they bring about the opposite result. The efficacy of these sanctions merits serious scrutiny.