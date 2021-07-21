Dominic Cummings is not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy

Former government weirdo in chief, Dominic Cummings is constantly evolving, no doubt to stay fresh and ahead of the curve to prepare for his next Dr Who-style regeneration. In this latest incarnation, he has taken a leaf from the Sussex playbook, by speaking ‘his truth’ to a respected and shrewd interviewer, dropping incredible revelations like, Boris Johnson is a bit chaotic and lots of people in government really didn’t like poor old Dom. Dynamite it was not.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg was clearly not in a mood to be trifled with, her power snakeskin jacket an early indication of the danger ahead for Cummings. For those who don’t have the time to spare to watch a gratuitous hour of self-indulgence, here is the summary; his arrogance and delusion were jaw-dropping, talking about himself in terms that suggest he is some kind of sinister Svengali, so no change there.

Time and time again Kunnesberg asked, incredulously, whether he could hear himself when he talked about “getting rid of the PM” with his cabal of vote leavers, immediately after the hugely successful 2019 general election. Naturally, Cummings is above the trifles of mere mortals. It is just a matter of “politics” in his view to decide if elected representatives deserve their positions and privileged roles such as his, and the heart of government should have terms dictated by him, underlining clearly, he can’t hear himself.