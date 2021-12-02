The Covid pandemic has not only battered people physically it has taken its toll on the mental health of millions. Anyone trying to seek counselling or other forms of support will know how difficult this is, with waiting lists running into months not weeks. Little surprise then that people have found their own solutions to improving how they feel and think.

The Global Drug Survey, as the name suggests. is an international probe into drug use by people from a range of countries, including the UK. This year’s results have just been published and highlight the way people have used drugs during the pandemic. One of many fascinating findings is that recreational drug users have moved to microdosing psychedelic drugs like LSD and magic mushrooms to mitigate poor mental health. While a normal dose of LSD might be 100 micrograms, microdosing typically involves taking just a tenth of this amount in a single dose.

It might seem counterintuitive for someone who already has problems with their mental health to be taking a psychoactive drug in an attempt to improve how they feel. However, the experience of these respondents mirrors the growing scientific interest in this class of drugs as a potential treatment for mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. Although research isn’t conclusive, it does show that these drugs have some promise, albeit when combined with specialist therapy.