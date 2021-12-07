The so-called ‘war on drugs’ at Westminster is a massive distraction

The terrible truth about drugs is that doing them is, and will always be, more fun than talking about them. This applies both to sesh fiends found on university campuses everywhere and (sadly) the majority of politicians.

The two groups usually have little in common, yet – when it comes to drugs – neither can resist boring everyone to death whenever they have run out of other things to say, i.e. quite often.

This week is allegedly “crime week” – which is odd, as the last “crime week” was in July, but perhaps it is like the Queen’s birthday and we get to enjoy it twice a year – and now all Westminster wants to talk about is cocaine.