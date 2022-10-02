There’s a big problem with Egypt hosting Cop27

In a few weeks, world leaders, businesses, civil society members, international organisations and journalists will descend on Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt for Cop27.

The climate crisis will quite literally be the death of all of us, and so Cop27 is an important venue for change – a place where some of the most powerful people and institutions in the world can hash out the urgent steps needed to prevent the global rise of temperatures from surpassing 1.5C. But true change is not going to happen in a pit of hypocrisy.

It is not going to happen when we treat the fight against the slow poisoning of our planet as something separate to the pursuit of human rights. They are inextricably linked. In the coming years, desertification, food shortages, rising sea levels and soaring temperatures will not only create fresh humanitarian crises, but aggravate existing inequalities and human rights abuses committed against the world’s most vulnerable groups.