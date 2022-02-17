Earlier this year I was surprised to see my hometown of Palermo in Sicily in the international press in connection with one of the most debated art controversies of all time. The director of the Regional Archaeological Museum was handing over, with much fanfare, a small fragment of the Parthenon Frieze to the New Acropolis Museum in Athens in what is supposed to be an eight-year loan, even if all parties want to make it an indefinite deposit.

The repatriation of the Fagan Fragment immediately reignited the 200-year-old controversy about the Elgin Marbles, with Greek authorities and scholars pleading for the British Museum to follow on the path set by the Sicilian government, already hailed as a “precedent”.

I remember vividly the last building phase of the new Acropolis Museum in Athens, as I used to walk by it almost daily while I was studying for a postgrad diploma at the Italian Archaeological School there. I remember the thrill when huge boxes containing some of the most precious remains of Greek statuary were lowered from the Acropolis hill and into the new museum through a system of cranes, before they could install the last glass panels on the northern facade of the huge building.