Are you listening Rishi Sunak? This is the solution to our energy crisis

This government has only just been formed, but faces a generation-defining challenge, and must act imminently to protect millions of people from poverty this winter and beyond, writes Peter Aldous

Saturday 05 November 2022 13:28
<p>The new prime minister has a huge challenge ahead of him in tackling the central issue deeply concerning people across the country: keeping warm this winter, and for each winter after that</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Without further action from the government, seven million households will be faced with making an impossibly hard decision: a warm home or putting food on the table this winter. The situation is worse still for many deprived communities, including some of those that I represent.

I am joining a coalition of almost 70 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in calling on the new prime minister to prioritise a national insulation plan and to expand cheap renewables in response to the rising cost of living, while also ensuring that those on the front line of the crisis have the direct support that they need.

This government has only just been formed, but faces a generation-defining challenge, and must act imminently to protect millions of people from poverty this winter and beyond.

