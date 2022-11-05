Without further action from the government, seven million households will be faced with making an impossibly hard decision: a warm home or putting food on the table this winter. The situation is worse still for many deprived communities, including some of those that I represent.

I am joining a coalition of almost 70 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in calling on the new prime minister to prioritise a national insulation plan and to expand cheap renewables in response to the rising cost of living, while also ensuring that those on the front line of the crisis have the direct support that they need.

This government has only just been formed, but faces a generation-defining challenge, and must act imminently to protect millions of people from poverty this winter and beyond.