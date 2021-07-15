The mess we find ourselves in over face masks was entirely avoidable and the blame lies squarely at the door of No 10. With just a few days until “Freedom Day”, the prime minister’s approach has left passengers using trains and tubes facing chaos and confusion.

This is a really important issue. Ever since Covid-19 arrived, there has been heightened anxiety among those using public transport and this has been reflected in a massive drop in footfall. Work from home policies have led to train stations and bus and coach stations effectively resembling ghost towns.

If we want to really reboot the economy and get things moving again, it is absolutely vital that we have a public transport system people can trust and have faith in. Right now, we are a million miles from this.