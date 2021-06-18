I was on Facebook recently and a sponsored ad popped up. It contained a list of 10 ways to prepare for life after the fall of capitalism. Now, I know that my phone listens to me, reads all my Google searches and generally makes judgements about what might catch my attention – it is very keen to find me linen vests at the moment, for example – but this was quite spooky.

Because I had actually been thinking about this very subject. And clearly so have a lot of other people as this pop-up had been liked over 30,000 times by the time I saw it. We are all rather more “impending apocalypse aware” than we were 18 months ago, for obvious reasons. The devastating impact of the Covid pandemic, coupled with the approaching disaster that is irreversible climate change, added to widespread anger that we are being played by a very small cabal of international billionaires who don’t pay their taxes, means we have all become more understanding of what we “really need” rather than what we “really want”.

And according to this Facebook post, the main thing we will all really need is access to land with its own natural water supply where we can grow our own food after the natural order collapses, utilities are switched off, and the internet becomes a distant dream or a forgotten nightmare depending on your perspective. It advises basing yourself in a harmonious community of people. It suggests acquiring some carpentry skills. The basic message is that we either learn to work together, or we’ll find ourselves living in a Philip K Dick novel.