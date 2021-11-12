It’s about time we faced the fact that Keir Starmer isn’t the reason why the Labour Party is failing to make strides in the opinion polls. Rather, its far-left activist base is – and the sooner they form their own party, the better.

That’s because their version of left-wing politics is completely incompatible with the average voter – but even if Starmer managed to remove all trace of Corbyn from the party, nothing will change until far-left activists are able to find a new political home. Until then, the public will automatically presume they are speaking on behalf of Labour.

What happened outside the London School of Economics recently – unsettling footage of students on the anniversary of Kristallnacht screaming and intimidating the Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely to such a degree that she fled the university in fear – is nothing short of a disgrace.