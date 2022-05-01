British farmers are a resolute and hardy bunch. They regularly brave inclement weather and have managed to survive global economic challenges and livestock diseases. However, the industry has been having a particularly torrid ride over the last year, especially since September, with costs of agricultural inputs climbing sharply.

Experts are predicting impending food shortages and farmers across the country are rapidly reducing production – and even contemplating having to quit the sector altogether. While talk of food shortages might sound alarmist, it is important to understand what’s got farmers worried.

According to a recent study, costs of fuel, fertilisers, and animal feed have shot up by more than 25 per cent each. Fertilisers have seen the greatest rise, clocking a staggering growth of 107.7 per cent, while the fuel price increase is nudging the 30 per cent mark. Agriculture in the UK is battling double digit inflation.