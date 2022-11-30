There’s nothing shameful about being a first lady

The first lady of Chile, the primera dama, has resigned from her duties; claiming the role of presidential spouse reeked of sexism and nepotism.

It is unsurprising that a modern presidential couple in their 30s who are well educated and left wing would take this position. Irina Karamanos is a woman in her own right and doesn’t need to be defined by her husband’s job.

It’s quite laudable. In a country where former first ladies, like General Pinochet’s wife Lucia Hiriart, wielded enormous influence it’s also politically smart to not look like you might be running the show from the shadows.