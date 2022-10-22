Extending free school meals is good for kids, good for schools and good for our growth agenda. I want to explain why – by updating the story of Carshalton Boys Sports College, the poster boy school we used when government published the School Food Plan, 10 years ago.

Dave Holdsworth, Head Chef at Carshalton will get to work on Monday and start the unenviable task of feeding 1500 teenage boys and 200 six formers. In his review of Carshalton, Giles Coren called Dave the “huge, Scary Head Chef”, but the food, he couldn’t fault: “it wouldn’t disgrace a high-street brasserie”. The food is good, here.

To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here