If not feeding birds I’ll save a worm
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes goes hunting to unearth rubbery treasures
Flatworm
Writhing and curling at the bottom of the dogs’ water bowl
It appeared to be drowning. If not feeding birds
I’ll save a worm; I collect them from roadside tarmac
To spare them the wheels of a car and re-hedge them.
So I scooped it onto dry land expecting thanks.
It deflated, ironing out its tubular profile
To form a ribbon of dark, unfamiliar flesh
And I realised that I had a fatal flatworm.
Eater of earthworms, killer of indigenous aerators,
They coil their length around their cousins
As a lover would wrap limbs in the height of passion,
Then externally digest the object in their embrace
Before sucking up the soup of their workings.
Boot-stamped and ground down, it rebounded.
The blood of immortals pumped through its rubbery length
Until a bleach bath sapped its cannibalistic enthusiasm
And I flushed the shrivelled carcass into the Victorian drains
Wondering how many of this unseen enemy remained,
Stripping the earth of its underground gardeners
And the occasional slug.