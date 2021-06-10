Boris Johnson is one fortunate politician - and the exigencies of the Covid-19 pandemic and his own brush with death should not be allowed to obscure that.

He stayed his bid for the Conservative leadership immediately after the Brexit referendum and returned as victor after Theresa May proved unequal to the task. He gambled on a December election in 2019 and not only won a landslide majority. Rightly or wrongly, none of the persistent complaints against him, incompetence the , has - so far - stuck.

He emerges into what we must hope is the post-pandemic world as prime minister of a UK that holds the presidency of the top countries’ club, the G7, and will host of Cop26, the global gathering on climate, to come. In between come the final stages of the postponed Euro 2020 to be held in London. The clustering of these UK-based gatherings is coincidental, but Johnson could hardly have wished for a better stage from which to project Brexit Britain as a global presence. If - and it is a very big if - he can play it right.