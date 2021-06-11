The G7 summit is the biggest test so far of Boris Johnson’s ‘Global Britain’ vision

It’s a good job Silvio Berlusconi is no longer Italy’s prime minister while the G7 summit takes place in Cornwall. After David Cameron, the new kid on the world block, went wild swimming in an Ontario lake at his first global summit in 2010, an upstaged Berlusconi showed his horrified fellow leaders photos of him swimming in his tight-fitting Speedos.

At a Paris summit during the 2008 financial crisis, Berlusconi branded counterparts including Gordon Brown “amateurs” – not because of their proposals, but because they had not brought a make-up artist with them for their TV appearances. The former Italian prime minister would surely have been unable to resist the lure of the beautiful Cornwall beaches which dominate our TV screens this weekend – after having his make-up applied, of course.

Boris Johnson had a dip early on Thursday morning, thankfully before the cameras arrived. So far, the prime minister seems to be in his element at the gathering of the world’s richest countries. The event plays to his strengths: bonhomie, bouncy optimism and getting on with people, using his natural humour to oil the diplomatic wheels.