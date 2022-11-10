Sniggering at Gavin Williamson’s resignation was likely your first reaction on hearing the news. Then, maybe you joked that it’s time for him to “go away and shut up” as he once famously told the whole of Russia to do.

When that’s complete, perhaps you can go onto sharing more Frank Spencer memes on whatsapp and then, what? Realise that Matt Hancock is an official campmate in the jungle and switch your ire to him instead?

The problems we’re facing will still be there. Gavin Williamson going to the backbenches doesn’t fill the fiscal black hole, or deal with the small boats crisis. So why do we love to hate our Westminster villains so much? Why do we live to judge and enjoy the falls from grace? Why is it so much more satisfying than looking at the complexities of getting waiting lists in the NHS down? Or working out whether ID cards might well be an innovative solution to delivering government services?