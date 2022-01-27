Not for the first time, I find myself cheering for Germany – a bit quietly perhaps, not advertising it too much, but cheering nonetheless. This is because Germany – not quite alone, but almost – has opted out of what seems to me to be dangerous hysteria, driven by the United States and the UK, over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Germany, without fanfare, has kept its feet on the ground and stood by its national – and, yes, what it doubtless also sees as Europe’s – interests.

I would also venture to remind all those seeking political capital by condemning Germany that the last time it seemed so out of line with US and UK opinion was when Gerhard Schroeder was chancellor and it refused to join in with military action to remove Saddam Hussein. It was right then; and now – as it happens under another Social Democrat chancellor, Olaf Scholz, with another Green foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock – it is right again.