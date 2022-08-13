You may not have noticed – after all, you live in the real world – but a lot of people on the media have been in a ferocious argument about the heatwave.

It’s utterly ridiculous, but unsurprising. In July the Conservative MP John Hayes claimed people taking precautions during the heatwave were cowards. "This is not a brave new world but a cowardly new world where we live in a country where we are frightened of the heat. It is not surprising that in snowflake Britain, the snowflakes are melting. Thankfully, most of us are not snowflakes.”

Jeremy Clarkson wrote on Twitter, sarcastically: “It’s very hot in the south of France but so far as I know there’s no DefCon 8 level 3 killer death heatwave warning in place.” I mean, there was one, but that’s besides the point.