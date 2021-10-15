Should I feel guilty about my holiday to Spain?

Star Trek legend William Shatner has made a journey into space at the age of 90, and the prime minister, Boris Johnson, and I have both been to Spain for a break.

Two of the trips have caused upset in some quarters. Prince William was quick to let it be known that he was not a fan of space tourism. Speaking to the BBC to promote the Earthshot awards for environmental awareness, he remarked that the world’s largest brains should focus on saving this planet, rather than trying to find the next place to go and live.

Johnson has been criticised for taking a holiday when turkeys are in short supply, and thousands of pigs may have to be unnecessarily slaughtered. Plus the £20 uplift to universal credit has just come to an end, and the Chancellor shows no sign of re-introducing any financial help for the poor even though experts reckon retail prices and fuel bills will rise this winter.