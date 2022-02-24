Even one person sleeping rough is too many – but London is stepping up

Rough sleeping isn't inevitable. Our capital is leading the way with new services that really make a difference, writes the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

<p>In one of the richest countries in the world, there’s simply no excuse for people sleeping rough</p>

As a Londoner, I’m deeply saddened whenever I see people sleeping rough on our streets and tackling this issue has always been a personal priority for me. New figures released today show that the hard work we’ve been putting in since I became mayor, alongside London’s fantastic charities and councils, is paying off.

According to government statistics, the number of people sleeping rough on London’s streets has fallen by 10 per cent in the last year, and halved over the last three years. Here in London, the fall in the number of people sleeping rough over that period is greater than in any other region of the country.

Even one person sleeping on the streets is one too many, but the lesson from London is that homelessness and rough sleeping isn’t inevitable where there’s the political will to tackle it.

