The government has to take the heat out of the UK’s pressure-cooker housing market
Without decisive intervention, writes Phil Thornton, millions of people will continue to be left stranded
The runaway house prices boom is causing agitation. For evidence, you only need to look at the picturesque Devon town of Salcombe, where the Conservative-controlled council unanimously agreed an amendment to the town’s neighbourhood plan to ensure all newly built homes are used only as a primary residence.
They are not alone: St Ives, Fowey and Mevagissey in Cornwall had already taken similar steps, while two Welsh authorities have taken advantage of the power to double council tax on second homes – with one party even calling for a 500 per cent increase.
Nor is it a UK “thing”. Next month Berlin is due to hold a referendum that, if passed, would force the largest private landlords to sell their properties to the city government at a “fair” price.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies