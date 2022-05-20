The time is now for the government to take radical steps over housing

The global energy crisis has cruelly exposed the need to make our homes more energy efficient. With net zero calling and energy bills soaring like never before, millions of leaky homes across the UK are crying out for upgrades right now. Fresh thinking on how to breathe new life into our ageing and inefficient housing stock is required as a matter of urgency.

In the Queen’s Speech, there were welcome commitments to introduce legislation on both levelling-up and energy security. However, government policy is still short on practical help for homeowners who would benefit from installing solar panels, heat pumps or cavity wall insulation.

If the government is serious about meeting our net zero emissions targets, as well as alleviating the financial pressure on households from soaring fuel bills, a bolder approach is required to ensure that the status quo does not endure. We need radical action to ensure that both new developments and existing homes have the highest possible levels of emissions reductions. In short, when it comes to housing and net zero, the time has come for ministers to think the unthinkable.