It is understandable that headlines around the world continue to be gripped by Covid-19, particularly as the Delta variant rages through countries including the UK.

But a far deadlier “virus” is taking hold unnoticed.

Hunger is killing 11 people per minute according to a new report released by Oxfam this week: that is nearly double the rate of people dying from Covid-19. Oxfam predicts these rates are only going to continue to rise.