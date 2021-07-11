There is a deadly ‘pandemic’ raging through the world right now and it isn’t Covid – it’s hunger

The arrival of the coronavirus is a major factor behind the global hunger crisis. But it’s also being driven by climate and conflict, says Bel Trew. And this is where we can actually step in to help

Sunday 11 July 2021 17:23
<p>In Ethiopia’s war-ravaged Tigray region, more than 350,000 people are experiencing famine-like conditions</p>

It is understandable that headlines around the world continue to be gripped by Covid-19, particularly as the Delta variant rages through countries including the UK.

But a far deadlier “virus” is taking hold unnoticed.

Hunger is killing 11 people per minute according to a new report released by Oxfam this week: that is nearly double the rate of people dying from Covid-19. Oxfam predicts these rates are only going to continue to rise.

