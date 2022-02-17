The extreme volatility in global gas markets means energy bills are becoming desperately unaffordable for households all around the world. Government-backed loans or rebates may be welcome in the short term, but are the policy equivalent of a sticking plaster. They fail to address fundamental problems with the energy system.

Some commentators would have you believe that the solution to the energy crisis lies in greater gas exploration. But this misses the point. We’re not going to bring energy bills down – or have a hope of tackling climate change – by becoming even more reliant on fossil fuels. The only way out of this crisis is by scaling up the green energy transition.

But while investment in wind and solar power has been actively incentivised, much less attention has been given to the need for clean energy storage to bridge the gap when other sources are overstretched or under-supplied.