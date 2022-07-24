This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day – which fell on Mandela’ birthday (18 July) – was marked by historic speeches which warned of an unprecedented assault on our democracy. However, they were all missing something. Something big.

In just weeks, India will mark 75 years of independence. Through principled and nonviolent resistance, the jewel in the British crown forced the west to confront the awful gap between the rhetoric of freedom and the fact of imperialism. Behind great leaders of different faiths, like Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, and Azad, India set out to become a pluralistic and secular democracy. But what will the country be 75 years from now?

Mandela Day encourages us all to commemorate Nelson Mandela’s – and the world’s – efforts to end apartheid and promote peace, and I remember all that India did for South Africa.