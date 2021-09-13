I’m used to the idea that I won’t get any inheritance when my mother dies – it’s just the luck of the draw
I have always understood that at some point my mother’s property would have to be sold to fund her care home costs, writes Jenny Eclair
The American polymath Benjamin Franklin once famously said, “But, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”
Yes, that’s fine Benjamin – but when, and how much?
The biggest problem for anyone attempting to plan their financial future is that none of us know how long we are going to live and what kind of a physical or mental state we might find ourselves in.
