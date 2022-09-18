She was a 22-year-old full of life and dreams, visiting Tehran for what was likely the kind of trip taken by many Iranians, attracted to the capital for its frenetic pace and relatively relaxed cultural atmosphere.

On Friday, Mahsa Amini died after falling into a coma following her arrest on 13 September, by the regime’s morality enforcers, for the crime of wearing “bad hijab” – that is, being improperly or immodestly dressed.

Iranian regime broadcasters have released inconclusive video footage suggesting that she collapsed on her own after her arrest. But there are credible allegations that she was savagely beaten while in custody, perhaps in the police van in which she was carted off to jail for what authorities called “education”.