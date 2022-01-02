In the days before New Year’s Eve festivities began, Turkey’s security forces announced the arrests of some three dozen suspected Isis operatives scattered in safehouses across the country.

Turkey wasn’t alone in confronting Isis. In neighbouring Iraq, the military killed at least 22 Isis fighters in ground operations and airstrikes in central, northern and western Iraq in the last 11 days of 2021, just after the jihadi group claimed responsibility for a series of roadside bomb attacks.

Despite the “defeat” of Isis declared by former US President Donald Trump more than three years ago, the jihadi group launched 342 attacks in northern Syria alone in 2021. This is almost an attack a day, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.